Minot youth group hosting fall hayride and bonfire

Pumpkin bowling, volleyball, a bonfire and hayrides. For the next three hours, you can join in on some much-needed fall fun.

Minot Youth for Christ and Cornerstone Presbyterian are teaming up to host an event Monday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 8:30.

The groups want to give back some of the fun many have been missing out on during the pandemic.

“We just wanted to pick it up again because a lot of people haven’t had many events to go to a lot of kids haven’t had many events to go to or anything like that so it’s just another excuse to get outside before everything freezes over around us,” Minot Youth for Christ Director of Ministry David Pellenwessel said.

The event will be happening at 9004 46th Street NW in Minot.

