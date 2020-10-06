Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo is canceled.

In a Facebook post, the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo said they’re currently looking at other options for the Circuit to still take place.

“We appreciate the support of the venue, our sponsors, fans, and contestants as we navigate these uncertain times and put the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront,” the Y’s Men’s Rodeo post read.

The post also said they’re working on getting refunds out for tickets already purchased.