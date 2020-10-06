Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo is canceled.

In a Facebook post, the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo said they’re currently looking at other options for the Circuit to still take place.

“We appreciate the support of the venue, our sponsors, fans, and contestants as we navigate these uncertain times and put the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront,” the Y’s Men’s Rodeo post read.

The post also said they’re working on getting refunds out for tickets already purchased.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

City Hall Security

Bullying Prevention Day

Sheep Industry

Legacy Boy's Soccer

Legacy Football

State Girls Golf Day One

Monday, October 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Shooting

Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/5

Monday's Forecast: warm and windy

Domestic Violence Awareness

NDC OCT 5

Dickinson Trinity Football

Top plays of the week

Robert One Minute 10-4

Garrison PD Hiring Process

Class A football

WDA Soccer

WDA Tennis

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss