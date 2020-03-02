Minot YWCA asking for a different type of donation

The Minot community is showing what it means to support people in crisis. The YWCA has seen such a major increase in donations, workers have had to hit pause to try and sort through all they’ve received lately.

People have donated men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, or personal care items like toothpaste and shampoo and even household items like dishes, coffee makers and oven mitts.

One woman even donated a mattress and a recliner to a family in need. But now the YWCA is asking for a different type of donation.

“We’ve had businesses in the local who’ve allowed their employees their time and donate here, whether it’s during the week, we’ve had people come in over the weekend,” said Meghan von Behren, executive director YWCA.

“On Saturday, we had a handful of people, there are people here today and people scheduled throughout the week. But, we could always use more because the community’s been so generous that we have a lot to get sorted.”

So far, the Minot YWCA has helped 14 people who lost their homes in last week’s apartment fire that displaced 26 people. If you would like to volunteer, call 701-838-1812 to coordinate.