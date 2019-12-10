Minot YWCA ‘Giving Tree’ is up

To live a better life, some people must leave everything behind. Right now, there are 10 women and children at the YWCA in Minot.

A giving tree has been set up to help them have a Christmas. They’re looking for toys, clothes, kitchen items and toiletries.

And, it doesn’t have to be anything big to make a child’s day. For one girl, it was a teddy bear.

“I showed it to her and she came running, with the biggest grin on her face, it lit up her spirits and she was just so happy to be able to just have a teddy bear,” said Meghan von Behren, executive director YWCA.

“And a lot of kids are just like, ‘yay, it’s a teddy bear whatever,’ but it really meant a lot to her and she was only two. So, to be able to just give kids just a small bit of hope, a small bit of happiness while their parents are going through a tough situation is something we try and do.”

The giving tree is located at the Minot Starbucks on South Broadway.