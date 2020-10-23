Minot YWCA in need of winter clothes

Cold weather has once again arrived in North Dakota, and so has the need for gear to protect people from the elements.

The Minot YWCA is looking for donations of anything from coats to gloves to boots for its community closet.

The Executive Director says the donation process has changed slightly due to the pandemic, but one thing that hasn’t is the want to keep its residents and others safe.

“To be able to equip those individuals as well as moms who have children or dads who just may need a coat anybody who needs something it is important for us to not turn them away and not say I’m sorry your size isn’t here,” YWCA Executive Director Meghan von Behren said.

She says the non-profit is looking for clothing in all sizes, especially children’s. Donation appointments can be made by calling the YWCA.

