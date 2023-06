MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot held a Military Appreciation Day on Friday.

According to a news release, they hosted the event to say thank you to all military, active duty, and retired members.

The zoo had a free meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as outdoor games. The zoo is offering free admission from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to everyone who shows their military ID.

Military members were also able to enjoy a free skate at the west rink at Maysa Arena from 1-2:30 p.m.