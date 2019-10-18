Minotauros facing a second blizzard in season home opener

MINOT — The blizzard last week not only affected people at home, but it delayed an important sporting event.

The Minot Minotauros are finally returning to the Maysa Arena. They are facing a second blizzard, the St. Cloud Blizzard, in tonight’s season home opener.

The team was supposed to play the Aberdeen Wings last weekend but the game was canceled.

They recommend buying tickets ahead of time so you get the seat you want and can avoid the long lines.

Earlier today, there was a Twitter feud between the two teams. The St. Cloud Blizzard struck first, then the Minotauros fired back — so it’s going to be quite the matchup!

Doors open at 6:35 p.m. and the puck drops at 7:35.