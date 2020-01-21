Minotauros looking for local heroes

Heroes who wear capes or masks may get most of the attention these days — but what about the heroes you know?

The Minotauros hockey team is searching for everyday heroes. People in the community are asked to submit the names of local people who perform acts of kindness daily but may not get the recognition they deserve.

The head coach and general manager said they want to shine the spotlight on those folks.

“That a big part of what this is about. People behind the scenes that don’t get recognized often, and we realize there are a ton of those people in Minot and surrounding communities and we just want to go out of our way and have them as a guest at our game and enjoy a night of hockey and entertainment,” said Marty Murray, Head Coach.

If you know anyone who should be recognized, you have until Wednesday to submit their info on the Tauros website.

Those heroes will be honored at the Jan. 31 home game against the Austin Bruins.

