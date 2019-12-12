Minot’s 16th Street SW will re-open to full traffic on Dec. 13

Good news for Minot drivers – 16th Street SW will fully open to traffic once again starting Friday, Dec. 13th.

Roadway construction including curb and gutter, utility installation along with temporary earthwork measures have been completed, which means full use of the roadway through winter.

However, 7th Avenue SW isn’t so lucky. The road will remain closed until additional utility work is completed in the next four to six weeks. Crews will continue working in the area for as long as the weather permits.

The road work is part of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project (MREFPP).

You can get more information about the project at www.mouseriverplan.com.

