Minot’s AMC Theatres in Dakota Square Mall back open

AMC Theatres in Minot is back open after being closed because of COVID-19 — but now, with a new look and new policies.

The new AMC Safe & Clean policy can be found in its entirety by clicking here, but in sum, there’s new rules when it comes to entering the theater, paying for concessions, refills and capacity.

The policy says when entering AMC Theatres, masks are required for guests and crew. Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable. Masks may be removed when eating or drinking.

Capacity will only be at 40% or less, and if you are uncomfortable in your reserved seat, the new policy says you may move to another socially distant seat after the movie starts or see an associate for assistance or a refund.

When it comes to paying for tickets, you may use credit, debit, AMC gift cards or cash, but when it comes to the concessions, cash is not accepted to limit contact between food and cash handling.

The policy also says to minimize contact, popcorn and drink refills are unavailable at this time.

