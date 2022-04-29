MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Going once, going twice, sold…to all that will be attending an annual auction in support of Minot FFA this weekend.

The FFA Alumni Auction will help raise money that will go toward scholarships and opportunities for the current future farmers of America in the coming year.

Local businesses have donated a large variety of items being auctioned off.

Summers Bachman, president of FFA at Minot High School, says it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year and many look forward to it.

She says the public can get amazing items at a lower price, and the bidding itself is the best part.

“My favorite part about the auction is the bidding part. I love seeing everybody get competitive over it and how happy everybody gets when they win what they are here for,” said Bachman.

The bidding will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the State Fair Grounds in the Theater Room.