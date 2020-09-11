Minot’s Berry Acres opens this weekend

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch may be closed this year, but Minot’s Berry Acres is opening up this weekend — a week early than in years past.

Owner Calvin Berry says it’s opening early to take advantage of the warm weather.

This year’s theme is Toy Story, and just like every year, Berry’s wife hand-painted all of the hay bales.

There are slides, pumpkin cannons, go-karts, an eight-acre corn maze and about 50,000 pumpkins.

“There are some things that we cut out, you know, like some different toys that kids would be touching more often, stuff like that. We’ve got a lot more hand sanitizing stations, more washing stations, we’ve got things spread out more so people can social distance. We added an extra hay wagon so we can bring people up on there. We’re doing things a lot different this year than we normally would,” said Berry.

Berry Acres is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends, and noon to 7 during the week.

