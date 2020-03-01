Minot’s BIO Girls Benefits From Community Donations

We inspire our youth to be bright, bold, and confident. One all-girl group in Minot is doing just that.

According to dosomething.org, Over 75% of girls with low self-esteem will take part in negative behavior, like, self-harm, bullying, smoking, drinking, or disordered eating.

BIO Girls is a national non-profit organization. It helps girls in the 2nd through 6th grade.

They help them build their self-worth and self-esteem, through a 12-week program chock full of life skills, mentoring, and non-competitive physical activity.

Every year they seek help by way of donations and fundraising and This year Minot’s Local Chapter will be benefiting from a Chinese auction.



“This organization is beautiful inside out, this group really works toward building internal self-love, and confidence in young women and it’s such an amazing organization.” Minot Resident, Kristen Dionne, says.