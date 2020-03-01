Minot’s BIO Girls Benefits From Community Donations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We inspire our youth to be bright, bold, and confident. One all-girl group in Minot is doing just that.

According to dosomething.org, Over 75% of girls with low self-esteem will take part in negative behavior, like, self-harm, bullying, smoking, drinking, or disordered eating.

BIO Girls is a national non-profit organization. It helps girls in the 2nd through 6th grade.

They help them build their self-worth and self-esteem, through a 12-week program chock full of life skills, mentoring, and non-competitive physical activity.

Every year they seek help by way of donations and fundraising and This year Minot’s Local Chapter will be benefiting from a Chinese auction.

“This organization is beautiful inside out, this group really works toward building internal self-love, and confidence in young women and it’s such an amazing organization.” Minot Resident, Kristen Dionne, says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

WDA Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Basketball"

Girls State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls State Hockey"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

Overdose Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Deaths"

Friday, February 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Arson Prelim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arson Prelim"

Dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance"

Memory Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Bears"

Stop the Bleed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop the Bleed"

Coronavirus Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Conference"

Jacob Huber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacob Huber"

Police Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Pursuit"

Rare Disease Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rare Disease Day"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Special Olympics Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Volunteers"

5G to Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "5G to Minot"

Bank Change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bank Change"

McDonald's

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald's"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/28"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge