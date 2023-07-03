MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The holiday week has sparked celebrations throughout our state, but Minot leaders are celebrating for an additional reason. Monday is the day the city-wide curbside recycling program kicks off.

This week, city crews are rolling out more than 13,000 blue-topped bins right to neighbors’ houses. The cans have an information packet attached with everything you need to know about the new program — including cost, collection schedules, what can and can not be recycled, and more details.

The new MyMinot app also features a full page dedicated to recycling questions, comments, and concerns.

Right now, the recycling program is free to people for the next two months. After that, if you decide to keep the bin, $2.50 will be added to your utility bill every month after that. There is an opt-out option once you receive your bin, but city officials are urging people to at least try it out while the trial is active.

“It actually saves taxpayers money to recycle versus sending it to the landfill,” said Minot’s Recycling Coordinator, Christina Wolf. “Currently, we are getting ready, in the process of constructing a new cell, which costs a pretty penny. If you recycle, it actually extends it, and you don’t have to open another cell. I grew up recycling, and I’ve actually seen where it goes and how it’s processed. It takes only 60 days for our recyclable material to be back on the shelves.”

Wolf says if you didn’t receive your blue-topped bin Monday, you can expect to get it by the end of the week.

Recycling collections are twice a month, along with two of your regular garbage days. The first collection day will be July 17.