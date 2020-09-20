Minot’s Boy Scouts of America bringing awareness to Child Abuse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Wednesday, the youth organization will hold a Child Abuse prevention class.

It will teach which red flags you should look out for like, any physical, emotional, and behavioral changes in a child.

According to Do Something Dot Org, 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse and or neglect in the past year, making events like these extremely important.

“We consider children’s protection to be utmost important in our program. If we don’t have our kids safe then the program is not safe and then you won’t be involved and we want to remind people that we have the best protocols in any youth organization.” Tomahawk BSA Carleton Borden, District Exec. said.

Borden says anyone is allowed to attend the class free of charge.

It begins Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Big 4 Scout Camp.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Teaching child abuse prevention

DSU wins big

Flight Club

WDA Soccer 9-19

Hannah Herbel

Robert One Minute 9-19

Grocery Giveaway

Street Fair

White House Interview Part 2

Homicide in Williston

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-19

Friday Night Football Frenzy 2 9-18

Friday Night Football Frenzy 9-18

Embrace Update

Education Center funded

Drought Update

Friday, November 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

WDA Girl's Golf

YHF

Mental Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss