Minot’s Boy Scouts of America bringing awareness to Child Abuse

This Wednesday, the youth organization will hold a Child Abuse prevention class.

It will teach which red flags you should look out for like, any physical, emotional, and behavioral changes in a child.

According to Do Something Dot Org, 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse and or neglect in the past year, making events like these extremely important.

“We consider children’s protection to be utmost important in our program. If we don’t have our kids safe then the program is not safe and then you won’t be involved and we want to remind people that we have the best protocols in any youth organization.” Tomahawk BSA Carleton Borden, District Exec. said.

Borden says anyone is allowed to attend the class free of charge.

It begins Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Big 4 Scout Camp.