Minot’s Daily Bread feeds first responders and Trinity medical staff

First responders and medical staff are working long, stressful days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One small business in Minot is taking the time to show appreciation to these workers by bringing them fresh baked goods twice a week.

Minot’s Daily Bread delivers food to the Minot Police Department and Trinity Hospital on Mondays and Thursdays.

The co-owner of the bakery says her business has always felt grateful to help local first responders.

“We’ve always been strongly feeling passion to help by just delivering food to police stations and Trinity Healthcare Systems,” said Rezarta Dibra co-owner of Minot’s Daily Bread.

Dibra says the best thing about feeding first responders is the smiles they see upon delivery.