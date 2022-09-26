MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Kiwanis Club of Minot granted $744 to Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch to purchase furniture for Thatcher Cottage on the Minot campus, which serves boys ages 14-18.

According to a news release, children who come to the Ranch have experienced severe emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges and come from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and religions.

They work hard each day to overcome various diagnoses and issues related to trauma, abuse, and neglect.

Because they have been through so much in their young lives, the Ranch strives to create a home-like environment in each of its cottages, which aids in the healing of Ranch boys and girls and helps them feel safe.

The funds awarded by the Kiwanis Club of Minot will allow the Ranch to update the living area of Thatcher Cottage, giving the children who live there a comfortable, home-like environment where they can heal and become their best selves.