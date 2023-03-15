MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot’s Darik Dissette has officially been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade North Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Dissette becomes the third boys basketball player to be chosen from Minot.

The 6’4″senior guard averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 steals per game this past season. He was also named the WDA’s Senior Athlete of the Year and is ranked as North Dakota’s No. 1 player in the Class of 2023 by PrepHoops.com.

He concluded his high school career as the leading scorer in school history with 1,754 points, which also makes Dissette the 6th highest scorer of all-time for North Dakota Class A Boys basketball behind Fort Yates’ Robert Eaglestaff (who finished with 1,795 points).

Dissette joins recent Gatorade North Dakota Boys Basketball Players of the Year Joe Hurlburt (2021-22 & 2020-21, Enderlin High School), Boden Skunberg (2019-20, Jamestown High School), and Mason Walters (2018-19, Jamestown High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Dissette has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball on scholarship at North Dakota State this upcoming fall.