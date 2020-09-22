Minot’s Faith Lutheran Church food bank needs donations

Because of the economic downturn due to COVID-19, many people don’t have the income to support their families or even provide basic needs.

The Faith Lutheran Church in Minot had to close their food pantry due to the coronavirus, and now that they are open, they need donations. Pastor Dick Windisch says they have been getting some, but it is simply not enough.

“We have one supplier if you want to call it that, where we get bakery and deli items once a week.
But as far as canned goods and dry goods and that type of thing we had no way of getting those,” said Pastor Windisch.

Pastor Windisch says they serve about 300 families a month.

