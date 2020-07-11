Minot’s Farmers Market is back in town

Today folks from all over enjoyed a nice day at Oak Park venturing to different vendors and enjoying the market’s first day back.

Operation hours are every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until October.

One attendee says she’s excited, because this was her first time coming out.

“So far it’s been pretty fun, it’s exciting to see everyone get here early and setup and be really excited about the market and seeing everyone.” Shelby Hazel said.

Staff say they do recommend people wear masks and respect CDC guidelines.