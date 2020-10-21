Minot’s FEMA appeal map submitted to scientific resolution panel for review

We have an update about the FEMA map we’ve been reporting on for the last six months.

On Tuesday, Ryan Ackerman from the Souris River Joint Board presented the next steps to Ward County Commissioners. And, by the end of the week, the map will be submitted to a scientific resolution panel.

The panel will convene in about four months to review the city’s map. Then, They will have an additional three months to issue a decision.

The updated map brings 500 structures out of the floodplain which would remove the mandatory purchase requirement for flood insurance.

But that doesn’t mean the risk goes away.

“I want to be very clear about that just because the mapping shows you out for insurance purposes, doesn’t mean you’re not going to flood. 2011 should be the perfect example of that,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman says could removing people from the floodplain save Minot residents between $4-8 million a year.