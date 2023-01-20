MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The old phrase is, ‘good fences make good neighbors’. But city leaders in Minot argued this week that not all fences are created equal.

There was a dispute brought to the Minot City Council meeting this week, talking about a business on North Hill trying to deviate from where their parking lot ended, and where a neighboring property owner’s lot began.

After trying to put in a chain-linked fence, Ward County’s industrial fencing ordinances were called into question.

Members of the planning department from the city realized the need for clarifying language in the regulations for industrial and residential height limits and fencing materials.

“The height limitations in residential, it’s not applicable to commercial industrial, Since I was touching this part of the ordinance, I cleaned up the rest of it as well,” said John Van Dyke, the principal planner for Minot’s Planning Department.

Fence materials allowed in commercial districts can now only be made of maintenance-free wood, PVC vinyl, stone, masonry, black powder-coated chain link, or related materials.

And those fences can’t be more than eight feet high unless they’re approved by the planning commission.