Minot’s First Church of the Nazarene hosting community picnic on Sunday

This Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m., Minot’s First Church of the Nazarene is hosting a picnic.

Food, drinks, games, and prizes will all be available free of charge.

Lead Pastor Allan Bradley says the purpose of the picnic is to give the community something uplifting and positive to do after a long period of isolation through COVID-19.

“As soon as we could we were going to do something outside a picnic kind of thing just to get people back together to fellowship again, connection again, you know, just to build those relationships back again, because you’re gone for eight weeks, nine weeks however long it was and you miss people,” he said.

Bradley does ask if you do decide to come, consider bringing a dish of some sort if you’re able to.