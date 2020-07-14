Minot’s first-ever roundabout partially open to traffic

We share some traffic safety tips, like how to navigate the single-lane roundabout, and what to do if you miss your turn.

“People are driving 40+ mph all the time near the school, the traffic volumes that we had, it made a lot of sense to do this type of intersection,” said Lance Meyer, city engineer.

Meyer says a lot of drivers tend to speed on 13th Street and he hopes the single-lane roundabout will help slow them down.

It’s just a couple of blocks north of John Hoeven Elementary School at the intersection of 31st Avenue Southeast and 13th Street Southeast.

“Anything that’s going to slow down the motoring public around an elementary school because kids can be kind of unpredictable– dart into traffic, this will just give drivers a better opportunity to, better chance at stopping to avoid a tragic situation,” said Aaron Moss, community outreach officer.

Master Officer Moss says since people are more likely to slow down as they drive through the roundabout, car accidents are likely to be less severe than what they tend to be at four-way intersections.

If you’ve never driven through a roundabout, he shares some helpful tips.

“Driving through a roundabout intersection is actually much simpler than it sounds. It takes a little getting used to, but the reality is, all the driver has to remember is: yield, turn right and turn right again,” Moss said.

Another thing to remember is to use your turn signal when you are about to exit.

And, if you miss your exit, don’t panic.

“It’s no big deal, just go completely around the traffic signal and exit as it re-approaches. We’ve seen folks in some other jurisdictions that tend to panic, slam on their brakes, try to back up and that obviously defeats the purpose of the safety intent behind roundabouts,” Moss said.

The City of Minot also has some helpful videos on its Facebook page.

Construction on phase one of the $8.5 million project started just three months ago.

The remaining phases of the project, like a road rebuild on 31st avenue west of the roundabout, are scheduled to be completed by November.