Minot’s Flea Market is Back in Town

Minot has the biggest flea market in North Dakota.

It hosts 80 vendors that have goodies and treasures, a little something for everyone.

Fabian Zeltinger and his wife, have managed the flea market for the past 6-years.

They decided to take it over and keep it running after the flood devastated Minot in 2011 because they didn’t want the city to lose a unique shopping experience.

And one shopper says she couldn’t agree more.

“We’re at the age of buying online and it’s all about Amazon, you buy everything online, but the problem with that is we don’t get to connect, you know, we’re not connecting with those makers and those artisans” Flea Market Shopper, Sarah Bortlenger, says.

The couple hosts the flea market eight times a year, and they feel like every time there is something new to see.