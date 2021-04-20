Minot’s flood control project earns another national award

The largest infrastructure project in Minot’s history has earned another national recognition.

Phases 2-3 of Minot’s Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project have been named the American Public Works Association’s Public Works Project of the year, the second national award in recent months for Phases 2-3, according to a press release.

Earlier this year, the project earned the 2020 Crown Communities Award.

The phases were completed in October 2020 at a cost of $40 million. The projects include more than 8,900 feet of earthen levees, a removable road closure, multiple levee ramps, interior drainage pump stations and 1,600 feet of stream bank restoration.

