Minot’s Full STEAM Ahead hosts 4th annual regional LEGO competition virtually

Minot’s Full Steam Ahead is helping to build children’s futures one block at a time.

The 4th annual LEGO League Robotics Competition took place virtually this year, as opposed to its normal location over at Minot State.

Kids ages 9 to 14, are judged on how well they can code, build, and present how they worked together as a team.

The program director tells us although it is competitive this is much bigger than legos and winning a competition.

“Part of their competition is their core values is what it’s called and part of that is teamwork, communication, having fun, being respectful to one another, having what’s called gracious professionalism, so we’re really just trying to develop good humans,” Allison Auch said.

“I would recommend this to other kids. If you have the time to do it then it’s really a fun thing to do,” Participant Jenna Jacob said.

Auch says 8 out of the 16 teams that participated today will be selected to compete on the state level and from there, if chosen, can move on to nationals in April.