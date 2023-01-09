MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The grant recipients for the Minot Area Community Foundation’s Give360 Giving Circle were announced.

According to a news release, Give360 decided to grant a total of $16,000 back to the community.

Trinity Health Foundation for the Pediatric Play Therapy Room will be getting $8,000.

Photo courtesy: Minot Area Community Foundation. Trinity Health

The Pediatric Play Therapy Room will be a new thing in the Inpatient Pediatric Unit at the new Trinity Health campus and medical district.

The room is going to provide the space that’s needed for patients of all ages to enjoy a place to play and it will help to meet the emotional needs of any child that’s in the hospital.

Photo courtesy: Minot Area Community Foundation. Union Silos

The Union Silos Public Art Project is getting the other $8,000 of the $16,000. It’s an art project that was designed to turn the downtown Farmer’s Union Co-op grain silos into the state’s largest mural for downtown Minot.

The work begins in the summer of 2023.

“The diverse membership of Give360 is united in its commitment to make a difference,” stated Jason Zimmerman, the president of Minot Area Community Foundation. “By leveraging their individual dollars as a group, they continue to create lasting impact in the community for generations to come.”