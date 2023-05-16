MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An overflow of people piled into the new Minot City Hall building Tuesday to express their feelings about a revised human relations committee ordinance.

However, due to the absence of Mayor Tom Ross, these people weren’t able to show their support for or against the committee’s obligations.

The revision of the Human Relations Committee has been a hot-button topic for many people in Minot. The committee isn’t new to the Magic City, but it has been inactive for decades.

The committee’s goals would be to promote diversity and identify issues regarding civil rights in the community, and then make recommendations to the council based on its findings.

The problem some people are having is with the new language in the ordinance on how LGBTQ+ concerns would be handled. As such, Minot City Council members want to make their voices heard before they vote on the ordinance — but some members feel because this is an important decision, all seven members of the council need to be present when testimony is given in order to make an informed decision.

“I know there’s a significant audience present, and I think they should be given the chance to speak but I’m concerned about voting on this given the controversial nature of it and the fact that our mayor is gone,” said Minot City Council Member, Steve Podrygula. “I think it would only be proper if there were seven of us — then all of us have a chance to speak and listen to what people have to say.”

The council ultimately tabled the public hearing and the council’s vote for the next meeting. If you would like to speak out, for, or against this matter, you’ll get that chance on June 5.