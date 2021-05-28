Minot’s Last Man’s Club is seeking help to update their list

More than 40 years ago, 250 World War II veterans made a pact – whoever is the last one alive gets to drink a bottle of booze. They call it the Last Man’s Club.

In Minot, only a few guys remain.

“Why did I enlist? I guess I wanted to be a big hero like the rest of them, you know?” said Jerald Clott, WWII Veteran.

Clott was just 17 years old when he enlisted in the Navy in 1945.

He was a helmsman and moved back to Minot in 1946 after his enlistment was over.

In the 70s, he joined the Last Man’s Club.

“I don’t drink so it wouldn’t do me any good to get it anyway,” Clott said.

He says over the decades, members of the Last Man’s Club would get together to meet, once a year.

“When you’d have the meetings, you’d meet some of these guys that you hadn’t seen for a year or longer,” he said. “It was kind of a get-together, BS session and yep. That’s about all … it was for, I believe.”

Clott says the reunions have stopped and they’ve lost track of who’s still around–and would like the community’s help.

The 94-year-old adds that as the years pass by, he doesn’t quite remember what the original bottle is or where it’s at, but he does remember the importance of the pact and someone – he doesn’t know who – will have to honor it.

Contact Ric Montoya at 701-240-0749 to update the following list of remaining Last Man’s Club members:

John Carey, Billy O. Hightower, Don Blanchard, Henry Stip, Leland Schweyen, John Vennes, Wally Wiegand, H.W. Suelzle, Harland Hays, Dennis Hansey, John Nelson, Richard Hoenke, Melvin Wykoff, Harris Togstad, Oswald L Weastgard, Bill Brundage, John R Conlin, John Lefebvre, Richard Pridemore, Joseph Schneider, DW Vannhoff, Cecil Ralph