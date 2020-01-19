Minot’s Magic City Campus is Enforcing Fire Lane Rules

Minot — Starting February 1st, The Minot Police Department will begin ticketing all vehicles parked

in the fire lanes on Minot High School’s Magic City Campus.

School Resource Officer Caisee Sandusky says Emergency Vehicles need to have access to all doors and lately, this has not been possible.

All parking lots are now available as well as the nearest doors to help drivers park close during the winter.

“Between now and then drivers will get a slip of paper on their windshield if they are parked in the fire lane. Stating due to the safety concerns of Emergency services not being able to get to the building, because of people parking in the fire lane, that we will start to enforce that.” says School Resource Officer, Caisee Sandusky, on Magic City Campus.

Sandusky says they are alerting people now so that no one is hit with a curve ball come February One.