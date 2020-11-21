Minot’s new city manager looking forward to ‘being a part of rebuilding trust and credibility’

Minot’s City Council has officially approved the hiring of its new city manager Harold Stewart II. He’s the current city manager in Warrensburg, MO.

There are many projects in Minot that Stewart will be involved in and he says he’s looking forward to working with the different department heads to learn more.

Some of his goals include keeping the federal and state projects moving forward and within budget.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of rebuilding that trust and credibility going forward and making sure that we’re transparent, we’re open. We allow the public to engage in any way that they would like to do so. That would be the biggest challenge,” Stewart said.

One of the ways Stewart plans on rebuilding that trust is making the time to hear the community’s thoughts and concerns.

He also plans on being involved in various ways and explaining the process for how he makes his decisions.

“The office of the city manager is not about authority or ego for me. It’s about how can I help Minot be the best it can be? And whatever role I can take take in helping that happen, I’m willing to do,” Stewart said.

Stewart starts Dec. 28.

