Minot, ND (KXNET) — Educators are trying to find innovative ways to make high school students successful once they graduate. Minot’s new Workforce Academy is part of that mission. And the doors opened this week, giving students a head start in the workforce.

The facility is operating two CTE programs — A commercial driver’s license course and early childhood education training.

At the academy, students in the CDL program are getting hands-on practice, by operating real semis and using the two new driving simulators to help them pass their CDL licensing test before they finish high school.

The Early Childhood Education course also gives students real-life experience in the field. Students can shadow professionals at the Head Start daycare at the Academy, make lesson plans for classes, and experience what it takes to be an educator.

Leaders of the academy say they hope to extend these opportunities beyond students, to help with our state’s workforce shortage.

“We want to roll into the adult training,” said the Career and Technical Education Director for Minot Public Schools, Pam Stroklund. “We are starting with our high school students with the commercial driver’s license training. Once that gets up and running, we want to move it into adult CDL training. And with our childhood learning area with our careers with children classes, we want to move that into adult training as well.”

The Academy took over the old Cognizant building that came with the Minot North High School property. Leaders renovated the space with $10M in funding and added a 5,000-square-foot skills training center, that leaders say can be used for just about anything.

“It’s a work of opportunity. This skills training center that we have right now will just increase the partnerships that we have with the Minot Public Schools, and for the surrounding areas,” explained Stroklund. “It provides a space that we can bring that skills training that the community has, and our students can be part of it .”

She said the skills training space can also be used for community events, like job fairs and graduation parties.