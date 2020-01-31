Minot’s Nodak Knockouts Back Competing

A women-only skating group is getting back into its groove after being gone for nearly two years — and they’re excited to get the gang back together.

“Last year we tried but we didn’t have enough players to play a game,” said Knockouts Head Coach Christina Wolff.

The tables have turned. The Nodak Knockouts, a rolling derby team in Minot, started the first season nine years ago, but due to lack in numbers, they were forced to quit.

“We spent last year training up new players getting people going and now this year we’re going to try and get our things going back and getting our players back in it,” said Wolff.

They have 19 players with the majority of them being new, eager and ready to compete.

“I’m excited to take what they’ve been teaching me and play,” said first-year player, Merideth Guilford.

“We’re always looking for new people. We’re always training up new people, bringing them in and training them. We teach people first how to skate and then how to play roller derby so even if you don’t think you’d know what to do. We take you from starting all the way up,” Wolff said.

During the season, the Knockouts compete with teams across the state and even parts of Canada, but Wolff said it’s more than that. They take pride in giving back to the community as well.

“We’ve done quite a few fundraisers and things. Like we worked with the Souris Valley Animal Shelter, we’ve worked with Domestic Violence Crisis Center, usually each year we pick someone to give to because we are also a nonprofit. So if we make a profit we give it to someone in need.” she said.

This sparks community growth, but also creates team bonding off the rolling track. For a team full of newbies this is important moving forward.

“The vets definitely babied me when I first started and they keep this team running for sure I don’t know where we’d be without them,” said third-year player, Daisy Anderson.

“I’m thrilled that this is back, I hope more people find us, it’s a lot of fun,” said Guilford.

Wolff said the team is always welcoming new players.