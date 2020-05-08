Minot’s Oak Park gets a new playground

Minot’s Oak Park is getting a new look right in time for the warm weather.

The Park District is adding a new playground to the area. After years of wear and tear of the current equipment, and with much less traffic than usual during the pandemic, director of Parks Ron Merritt says the project came at the perfect time.

“It spreads people out in the area as well. It’s a large set and people can spread out on it and so if they are trying to avoid larger crowds or get away from people if that’s what they are choosing to do then they have the ability to do that here,” said Merritt.

The new slides and swings are being installed this week. Merritt says people will be able to enjoy the area by next week.