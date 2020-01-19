Minot’s Public Library ‘Color Me Happy

Minot Public Library is offering a get-a-way for adults in the area.

You don’ t have to travel far instead, it’s more of a getaway from the hecticness of every day life.

We all need a reliever from our everyday hustle and bustle. Work along with many other things that come with adulting can be stressful..

This is something a couple of Minot Residents say they deal with far too often.

“I’m a caregiver so my clients they may be a little hesitant, so I have to try and make sure they’re all taken care of, but sometimes when they stress, they’ll get me stressed out.” says Minot Resdent, Drew Smith

“The morning rush get’s me every time and I work in maintenence which bring stress of it’s own, but I make sure I get plenty of coffee.” Minot Resident, Craig Aberle, says

But coffee isn’t the only thing helping them to get by.

“Whether we’re sketching or drawing or coloring, or just doodling it’s a great way to blow off steam.”Aberle says.

What he’s referring to is Minot Public Libraries’ “Color Me Happy”. A coloring club made to help adults distress from their hectic week. Plus, it brings out their inner child, and creativity that isn’t always used once you get into the working world.

“This has been something I’ve done for a few years now and it’s just a great place to relieve stress and also to work with my creative vent. says Aberle.

“I’m an artist myself and I like to draw and up my skills so it works hand in hand relieving stress and coloring.”

and Alberle says the best part is

“There’s no competition, stress free. It’s just about having fun and bringing color and life to something.”

Color Me Happy is completely free. Classes are held every Saturday at Minot Public Library from 1 to 3.