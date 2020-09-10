Minot’s Ribfest 2020 to kick off Friday

With the 2020 North Dakota State Fair having been canceled, many people missed out on some fun events and great food.

But this weekend, Minot’s Ribfest will be taking place at the fairgrounds with plenty to do for all ages.

There will be food, live music, a monster truck show, different contests and even a church service on Sunday morning.

The manager of the North Dakota State Fair says although it’s a little different than normal, staff and vendors are excited to still provide some fun.

“We’re welcoming everyone to come out and have fun. Of course, it’s outdoor and so you can social distance or you can do — whatever you feel is important to you,” North Dakota State Fair Manager Renae Kolsien said.