Minot’s Sertoma Club Celebrates 60 Years

MINOT — An organization in Minot is celebrating 60 years of service.

The Sertoma Club has helped with many projects around the city.

They recently held their 60th anniversary recognizing all the work they’ve done while also awarding members who have done outstanding work for the community for 30 plus years.

The club has helped in raising over a million dollars in donatable funds, nearly half a million dollars in donations toward Minot State University and also contributed service for many other organizations.

“There’s a lot that benefits from Sertoma. Maysa Arena has a Sertoma sign there, MSU, the zoo, the rec commission. I mean it’s just so many organizations that have benefited from the Sertoma Club,” said Susan Stewart, Sertoma Club member.

The Sertoma Club’s goal is to improve the quality of life today, through education and support, for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss.

Members of Sertoma say this is a great service club to be a part of.

