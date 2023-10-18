MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — October is filled with cool breezes, pumpkins, frightful scenes, and in Minot, a Halloween light show.

“Some people mentioned Halloween. And I’m well that might be alright to do Halloween too, I guess,” said the light show creator, Chris Zablotney.

The Zoblotney house puts on holiday light shows for Veteran’s Day, Christmas, New Year’s, and now, Halloween. They say the hobby has become more of a lifestyle, prepping for the displays year around.

“It’s just the people’s enjoyment of it. Other people enjoying it is the biggest part,” said Dottie Zablotney.

The Berry family, who created Berry Acres in 2010, has the same mindset. They say their pumpkin patch sprouted from a love of gardening and has grown into an autumn play palace for families.

“We wanted something more for the kids to do. There wasn’t a whole lot back then,” said the owner of Berry Acres, Calvin Berry. “We just started building on it, building on it. And every year we come up with something new.”

From the pumpkin cannon launch and the corn maze to seasonal decor shopping and pumpkin picking, it’s easy to lose track of time at Berry Acres.

“You get the fishing pond, the life-sized checkers, chess, tire mountain, corn pit, the corn maze, all the slides, the bales of fun, the obstacle course, all of that stuff comes with the admission,” explained Berry.

Even neighbors are playing tricks during spook-tober. Creating haunted garages that will scare the treats out of you.

“I like scaring people. Especially their evilest things,” said a Haunted Garage Owner, Stephanie Dunn. “It’s actually kind of fun because I come up with the most creative stuff ever.”

There is a map that pins all the haunted houses, garages, and yards around town so neighbors can hunt for the spookiest Halloween display. And in Minot, there is a haunting adventure around every corner.

Berry Acres

Address: 4605 County Road 15 W, Minot, ND 58703

Hours: Monday-Friday 12-7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Zablotney Light Show

Address: 1224 6th St. SW, Minot, ND 58701

Hours: Everyday 7:15-10 p.m.

Turn your radio station to 93.1 FM



Haunted Garage Map