Minot’s State of the City preview

A chance to have your voice heard on the topics close to you. That’s why Minot’s State of the City is happening.

Staff will be available to answer any and all of your city-related questions. Mayor Shaun Sipma will deliver an address to talk about challenges, successes and future plans for the Magic City.

“A lot of the understanding of the details of ‘why?’ Why were decisions made and some of the details that went into that. And of course, what are opportunities that lie ahead,” said Sipma.

The address will be held at the Magic City Campus starting at 4:45 p.m.