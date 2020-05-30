Minot’s Sundre Sand and Gravel kicking off the summer with community event

Family-owned Sundre Sand and Gravel in Minot saw the need to spark up summer in the right way as many people have been stuck in the house following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We’re having sandbox Saturday. We wanted to promote something where people could come and enjoy nice clean air out in the country after they’ve been sheltered at home for so long.” Owner of Sundre Sand and Gravel Rebecca Hill said.

And they did this by offering the community all the sand they could scoop up for summer activities like building your kids an at home sandbox at no cost at all.

“I think it’ll give the kids a lot of activities and it’s good for them to be playing out in the sand and making sand piles and little trails in the sand,” Hill said.

Sundre Sand and Gravel even gave a few pre-made sandboxes away for lucky winners. One attendee said it’s just fun to see smiles on kids’ faces.

“It’s just nice because something like this they can come to take as much sand as they’d like to bring it home fill a sandbox. It’s just nice because it lets kids get outside and kind of take their minds off of things.” Minot Resident Parker Striha said.

But for someone like Striha who doesn’t have kids, he said he’d put use to his free sand to use elsewhere.

“It’ll probably go in either around our fire pit to keep the fire away from our grass, or we might even put it in the dog’s kennel so it’s not muddy, because with the amount of rain we’ve been getting it’s not fun having three dogs covered in mud that you have to wash,” Striha said.

Hill told me although this was the only day the sand would be free she says they may do something like this again in the future.

“I think it’s been pretty successful, so we’ll probably do it every year.” Hill said.

There was also a free-will donation during today’s event to help support Souris Valley Animal Shelter.