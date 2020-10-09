Minot’s Trinity Hospital restricts visitation due to COVID-19 surge

Minot’s Trinity Hospital is tightening its visitor restrictions following a surge in COVID-19 cases in western North Dakota.

Starting October 13, visiting hours will be limited to 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., daily, with just one adult visitor allowed per day at a patient’s bedside.

No one under 18 will be allowed to visit.

Also, all visitors will be screened when they arrive and a mask or face covering will be required throughout a person’s visit.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan says, given the continued rise in the number of people testing positive for the COVID-19, a policy change was in order.

“Our objective is to do as much as we can to limit the spread of COVID-19, especially now that we are approaching the flu season,” said Schwan.

Exceptions to the one-visitor policy include patients in the pediatric and newborn intensive care units, where two parents or legal guardians will be allowed.

Patients receiving end-of-life care may have up to three visitors, with preapproval required for visits by minor children.

Under the tightened restrictions, no one will be allowed to visit patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, with the following exceptions:

COVID-positive pediatric patients: Limited to one parent or legal guardian

Limited to one parent or legal guardian COVID-positive maternity patients with newborn: Limit one support person

Limit one support person COVID-positive end-of-life: Pre-approval required for all visits

You can contact Trinity Hospital for more information on the restrictions.