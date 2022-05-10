MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A truck fire inside Minot’s Westlie Truck Center early Tuesday morning was contained by the building’s fire suppression system and crews from the Minot Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to a general fire alarm at the Westlie Truck Center at 1401 20th Ave. SE, around 2:52 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they were met with a large volume of smoke inside the 45,000 square foot building.

Crews entered the building under limited visibility conditions and extinguished the fire. The building’s fire suppression system had activated at the start of the blaze and helped contain the fire to the area in which it started.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. No one was hurt during the incident.

The fire remains under investigation.