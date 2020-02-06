Live Now
Minot’s YWCA gets big grants

A local non-profit is thriving, and it’s all thanks to the community coming together.

The YWCA is the only women’s and children’s shelter in the Minot region. The shelter assists clients with a place to sleep, laundry and cooking facilities.

They recently received a $50,000 grant, which the executive director said couldn’t come at a better time.

“There have been instances where we have those crazy exes or abusers come to this building. If you have doors that are not secure and you do not have alarms or cameras you won’t be able to be warned or to see these people and be warned and be able to address this issue. It can be a safety hazard for our women downstairs,” said Meghan Von Behren, Executive Director of YWCA.

They also received the $3,600 Farm Credit Services Rural Community grant fund to help with building repairs.

