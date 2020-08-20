Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles turn 50

It’s been 50 years since the Minuteman III Intercontinental ballistic missiles came on alert at the Minot Air Force Base.

The Minuteman III was expected to only last about 10 years. But, every day for the last 50, it’s been ready and on alert, in case the country needs to use it.

It’s also the newest and most up-to-date missile despite being installed in the ’70s.

Over the decades, it’s been available for the Cold War, Vietnam War, 9/11 and now the renewed great power competition.

For one airman who monitors them, he says it’s humbling to think about.

“It’s cool to look back on and see 50 years ago there was someone in my shoes doing the exact same thing I’m doing now. Same thing with maintainers and security forces. It’s a big piece of pride to look back and be part of that heritage a long lineage of the minuteman III weapons system,” said Maj. Cory Kuehn, inspector general.

However, the Minuteman III missiles will be replaced within the next decade.