‘Miracle Mike’ Honeyman and wife Robyn celebrating 2 years of marriage by asking community to donate to charity

You may remember Mike Honeyman and his wife, Robyn Gust, and what they call their “miracle wedding.”

Mike was in a car accident in 2018 that left him with a traumatic brain injury, making him unable to walk, talk and a lot more. He’s come far over the last two years, and dons the names “Miracle Mike” and “Honey-man” from Robyn.

Now, they are happily celebrating two years of marriage — and want the community to celebrate with them by donating to charity in their honor because, as Robyn says, every dollar and every morsel of food counts in these challenging times.

The couple said their special request, if you’re able, is to donate to the charity of your choice on Dec. 2, in honor of their miracle wedding. She said even just $5 helps.

“Help your community which in turn helps us all,” Robyn said.

Robyn Gust and Mike Honeyman | Credit: Robyn