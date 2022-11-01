MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Off Menu Hospitality, in partnership with Saul’s and Dad’s, is proud to announce that the holiday-themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle on 10th Street will be making its spirited debut for the 2022 season in Minot.

According to a news release, the Minot-based team will be joining long-time and award-winning locations from around the world, featuring whimsical new drinks to ring in the Christmas season.

Kicking off their first year, the Miracle on 10th Team is overjoyed to welcome fans, friends, and family alike to partake in the hope and wonder that is only found during the holidays and exclusively at their cocktail pop-up concept.

“Miracle gives us a unique opportunity to blend something you might find in a big city with the hospitality of a small town,” said Minot native and owner of Saul’s and Dad’s, Jon Lakoduk. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate with friends and family than in a uniquely-transformed space with a menu and experience that’s never been seen in Minot before.”

Miracle on 10th Street will feature hand-crafted cocktails created in conjunction with some of the world’s best bartenders along with a light food menu and mini donuts, a favorite of the young and the young at heart.

Bespoke Miracle mugs and glassware will be available for purchase exclusively at the Dakota Square Mall location during the duration of the pop-up, making it the gift that keeps on giving.

For the 2022 holiday season, in addition to local Minot charities, Miracle is proud to partner with Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world to develop self-sustaining programs that preserve and restore sight.

At the end of the 2022 season, Miracle will donate 10% of all proceeds from the retail sales of Santa Pants, Chrismas Carol Barrel, and Santa Heads mugs to the Seva Foundation.

Dustin Stredwick, President and Founder of Off Menu Hospitality, and fellow Minot native added, “We’re constantly looking for exciting ways to provide new experiences for the Minot community and beyond. It’s a true thrill to partner with Saul’s and Dad’s as well as our charity partners during this magical time of year!”

Miracle on 10th Street will officially open their doors from November 21 through December 31 at Dakota Square Mall.

To further elevate guests’ experiences, Miracle will feature holly jolly programming including an Ugly Christmas Sweater party on December 3 and themed events to add to the memorable experience of sharing in person with loved ones.

These special occasions will be announced on social media. Miracle on 10th can be found on their website, on Facebook, and on Instagram.

Off Menu Hospitality is a full-service solutions provider for the hospitality industry and beyond, from scribbles on the back of a napkin to realizing your dream and everything in between. Founded in 2018, Off Menu Hospitality strives to create a culture of hospitality and success for all stakeholders, including team members, owners, and guests.

Dad’s is the world’s first Dad bar, where anyone is as welcome as you’d be in your own Dad’s garage. Located at 23 Main Street South in Minot, the basement has been transformed into a place where you’d find a bunch of dads deciding how to finish that honey-do list over a cold beer or cocktail with friends.

Saul’s is Minot’s new-age original speakeasy, complete with scratch-made cocktails crafted with the best ingredients available. Each drink is made by hand with the same love and care you would use in your own home. Saul’s features a selection of over 200 bottles to create anything you can dream of, and perhaps even a few things you would have never imagined.

Since 1978, Seva has empowered underserved communities and provided eye care services to more than 46 million people around the world. The name Seva has the meaning “selfless service to others” which aligns with the spirit of both the holiday season and the hospitality industry. You can find out more about this charity on its website.