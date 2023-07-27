MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Thursday was a great day to get some ice cream — and not just because it’s hot out. Getting a cold treat can actually do a lot to help out some kids in our area.

It is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen locations across the nation. For every Blizzard sold, they will donate a dollar or more to the Children’s Miracle Network. KX News visited a local Dairy Queen location to learn more.

The Dairy Queen in Mandan has been participating in Miracle Treat Day for the last 15 years; in those years, they have collected over $120,000 to donate to kids in need.

“We actually send a donation to the local children’s hospital, which is the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo, so it goes directly to them, it’s not something that’s going out anywhere else,” said Sam Mettler, the manager at the Mandan Dairy Queen. “It’s actually supporting our community, our children in this state.”

Thursday, Mandan’s Dairy Queen will be donating $2 for every Blizzard sold. Hillery Mork, Sanford Health Foundation’s lead development officer, showed an example of what the money raised can do.

“This is a mini Blizzard cup, and this is the size of the smallest diaper that we have used in our neonatal intensive care unit,” said Mork. “The mini Blizzard cup is about, I’d say, two inches high, so we have babies that are born so tiny that they can fit in the palm of your hand that would use a diaper like this, all the way up to adult size with our teenagers. Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, and events like miracle treat day, really help to provide the best of the best.”

So, whether you’re coming out to support the kids — or just to get your favorite gravity-defying treat — you can feel good knowing that your money is going to a good cause.

