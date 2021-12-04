Miss ND USA makes home state proud

Twenty-one-year-old and Burlington native, Caitlyn Vogel took the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma last Monday in the Miss USA pageant.



Of all 50 states and Washington D.C, Vogel placed second.

This is an especially exciting time in her life, too, as she is also in the process of planning a wedding and is set to marry her high school sweetheart next year, who was in the audience with her family during the competition.



Miss USA consists of three segments; evening gown, swimwear, and interview.



The Minot State nursing student says she’s thankful to have the opportunity to compete and represent North Dakota.

“Everyone’s thankful to represent their state but I do feel like my pride goes a little deeper,” Vogel, Miss ND USA 2021 said. “I’m born and raised right here in Minot, I have five generations before me of North Dakotans so I’m kind of representing all of them. I’m bringing my family to the stage, I’m very involved in the community, so when I get to wear North Dakota I think about all the people.”

Miss USA will compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel on December 12 and should she earn that title, Vogel would then assume the role as Miss USA and fulfill the duties which include partnerships with charities, public appearances, and even an acting role.



Vogel is a very active member of the community and is an advocate for people with disabilities, founding her own non-profit as a senior in high school.