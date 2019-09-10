Miss Norsk Hostfest Crowned

Royalty was crowned over the weekend in Minot.

The annual Miss Norsk Hostfest Pageant was held this weekend.

The 13 participants were all interviewed and evaluated by on personality, public interest, speech articulation, and their interest in Scandinavian heritage.

This all went on for a few hours, followed by a luncheon– before the selection committee crowned Sidni Kast of Minot.

“I’m very excited, I’m very happy they chose me. I will not let them down. I hope to present myself well at the Hoskfest, and can’t wait to see everyone there,” said Sidni Kast, Miss Norsk Hostfest Winner.

The Norsk Hostfest is a few weeks away.

It runs Wednesday, September 25th, through Saturday the 28th.